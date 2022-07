UFFICIALE – Duane Wilson è il nuovo rinforzo della Stella Azzurra Roma

Duane Wilson is a new player of Stella Azzurra Rome in Italy @LNPSOCIAL 🇮🇹



Last year he played for @YoastUnited where he averaged 17.5 PPG + 4 APG (season-high 36pts) in @BnxtLeague 🇳🇱🇧🇪



Good luck @SwaggyDu1 👏🏾#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/ZFQY6tde0f