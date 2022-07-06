UFFICIALE – Matteo Formenti continua con JB Monferrato

A2 Girone RossoMercatoUFFICIALE – Matteo Formenti continua con JB Monferrato By La Redazione - 6 Luglio 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram Ancora insieme Teo! Matteo Formenti vestirà la maglia rossoblu anche nella stagione 2022/2023. È stato formalizzato l’accordo per il rinnovo di contratto.Matteo Formenti renews his contract with JB Monferrato @jbmonferrato 🇮🇹Last season he helped the team to qualify for the Playoff quarterfinals and the Italian Cup Final Eight @LNPSOCIAL.Good luck Matteo! 👏🏼#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/A3J7EyMpYC— Tangram Sports (@TangramSports) July 6, 2022