UFFICIALE – Matteo Formenti continua con JB Monferrato

Matteo Formenti renews his contract with JB Monferrato @jbmonferrato 🇮🇹



Last season he helped the team to qualify for the Playoff quarterfinals and the Italian Cup Final Eight @LNPSOCIAL.



Good luck Matteo! 👏🏼#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/A3J7EyMpYC