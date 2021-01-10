Fletcher protagonista, Pistoia passa sul campo della Stella Azzurra

Stella Azzurra Roma – Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia 72-80 (13-16, 12-27, 24-23, 23-14)
Stella Azzurra Roma: Stephen mark Thompson jr 33 (8/11, 5/9), Kevin Ndzie 10 (4/7, 0/0), Matteo Visintin 10 (4/6, 0/4), Lazar Nikolic 6 (3/10, 0/3), Leo Menalo 6 (3/4, 0/2), Alessandro Cipolla 4 (0/1, 1/2), Joel Fokou 2 (1/3, 0/0), Thomas Reale 1 (0/0, 0/1), Thioune Elhadji 0 (0/1, 0/0), Dut Mabor 0 (0/0, 0/0), Emmanuel Innocenti 0 (0/0, 0/0), Matteo Ghirlanda 0 (0/0, 0/0)
Tiri liberi: 8 / 17 – Rimbalzi: 30 6 + 24 (Kevin Ndzie, Lazar Nikolic 6) – Assist: 14 (Matteo Visintin 5)
Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia: Tre’shaun Fletcher 26 (4/9, 4/7), Deshawn Sims 12 (1/5, 1/2), Mitchell Poletti 10 (2/5, 2/5), Carl Wheatle 9 (2/2, 1/3), Lorenzo Saccaggi 8 (3/4, 0/2), Gianluca Della rosa 7 (1/1, 1/4), Dario Zucca 6 (0/1, 2/4), Lorenzo Querci 2 (1/1, 0/3), Joonas Riismaa 0 (0/0, 0/2), Angelo Del chiaro 0 (0/0, 0/0)
Tiri liberi: 19 / 23 – Rimbalzi: 42 10 + 32 (Tre’shaun Fletcher 14) – Assist: 18 (Deshawn Sims 7)
