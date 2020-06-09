[EXCLUSIVE] Greg Whittington: “It was very good with Galatasaray. Now it’s time for EuroLeague or NBA”

We’ve just had a good talk with Greg Whittington and his agent Jerry Dianis, about his development as a player and his future.

Hi Greg. First of all, how are you? How was your quarantine time?

Greg Whittington: “I’m good, quarantine has been good with my family and the kids. I’m in Maryland, working out.”

Your season with Galatasaray has officially ended. How do you rate it? How important was Galatasaray to you and your improvement as a player?

Greg Whittington: “It was very very important. I’m coming from an important season in Israel and still be able to compete in a great competition with Galatasaray. People know I’m here on the market even if I’m not playing EuroLeague. I’m playing in a big team, with a great staff and a great Coach. I love him, he helps me to improve a lot. I shot better, I improve in rebounding and also in defense.. everything working very hard.”

How was living in Istanbul, the city… the fans?

“It was great being in Istanbul. There are many things to see in the city and the fans are very good, always support the team.”

Greg Whittington has been associated with some EuroLeague teams. Is the time for Whittington, to play in a big stage like this?

Agent Jerry Dianis: “Top Euroleague teams have expressed interest in Greg and understandably so. He shot 52.8 % from the 3 and 61.3% from the 2 for the year, he was voted “Forward of the year” and first team Eurocup “import”. His Head Coach at Galatasaray loves him and says” He is the most unselfish player on the team” Very hard to find player in Euroleague that has his level of athleticism. He can play multiple positions, defend and can handle the ball. Greg is experienced international player that will help any top Euroleague team win! We are looking forward to continued discussions with top Euroleague teams. He is in the Prime of his basketball career.”

Are you still thinking about the NBA? Greg have had a good impact in the G-League in the past, showing that he can play at excellent levels.

Agent Jerry Dianis: “Multiple NBA teams have already expressed very strong Interest in Greg. We will go through the options and make a decision.Greg will play in the NBA this year unless a Euroleague team makes a very strong offer. The basket is 10 foot high in Milan, Athens, Istanbul, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Orlando. Greg Loves Basketball. He has worked his tail off to be in this position.Greg is 6 ft9 with long arms and versatile.He can defend 4 positions at NBA level and maybe 5 in Europe! Whittington will stretch the floor with his shooting and he can grab rebounds and go coast to coast because of his ball handling. The game of basketball continues to evolve with less reliance on typical “Big”. Every team in the world wants a player that can do multiple things. Greg Whittington is the typical modern day player that is in the prime of his career. Players like him are highly coveted and very hard to find. He is unrestricted free agent with ascending stock.”

Your season were excellent, especially in EuroCup. Almost 13 points and 6 rebounds on average, shooting with 50% from the 3 point line. A power forward with a good 3 point shot, rebounder and a good offense. A prototype of the modern player. What player is Greg Whittington?

Greg Whittington: “Greg Whittington is an all-around player. I can shoot threes but also I’m good attacking the area. I’m a modern player that can also play like a guard if it needs.”

Sydney Kings, Australia. Levanga Hokkaido, Japan. Hapoel Gilboa Galil, Israel and Galatasaray, Turkey. Describe your experiences outside the United States in a few short words.

Greg Whittington: “Every team and every championship are a different type of game, very different. You learn different way of playing and living basketball from each countries. The more you learn in each experience, the better you will be on and off the pitch. Everything teaches you for the next experience in your career.

What do you think about the decision to end the season without any champs?

Greg Whittington: “Pandemic was and is very important. It is not for me to say if it is right or not … we could have been champions but health is the most important thing.”

Where you will see next Year?

Greg Whittington: “Ahah… tough question. EuroLeague or NBA… we’ll see what happen!”