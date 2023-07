Incredibile Kostas Sloukas: il playmaker greco pronto alla firma con il Panathinaikos Atene di Coach Ataman!

BREAKING:

Kostas Sloukas is in advanced talks with Panathinaikos Athens. The two parts are very close to reach an agreement, last details.

3.3 Million €/3 Yrs for former Olympiacos Piraeus player.#Basketball #Baloncesto #EuroLeague #Transfers #Σλούκας #Παναθηναϊκός #Ολυμπιακός