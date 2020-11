Marco Belinelli is a new player of Segafredo Virtus Bologna.

Belinelli started his career with Fortitudo Bologna and then leaves for the NBA. He played 13 Seasons in the USA and also win a title with the San Antonio Spurs.

Segafredo Virtus Bologna shocks the European Market with this amazing sign. Belinelli signs a multiyear deal with Virtus Bologna.

Marco Belinelli and Milos Teodosic will play together in Serie A (LBA) and EuroCup.

Versione italiana.