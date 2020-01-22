OFFICIAL – Amar’e Stoudemire inks a deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv announced the signing of the sixth time NBA All Star Amar’e Stoudemire.

The former player of Suns, Knicks, Mavericks and Heat will play in Euroleague for the first time in his career. The 37 years old didn’t play in a NBA team since 2016, but in the last two seasons he joined the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem.

Rick Pitino’s team, Panathinaikos Athens, was also on track for Stoudemire, but the injury-plagued Maccabi gave to the former NBA player the possibility to play in the high level European competition with a beloved Israeli team.