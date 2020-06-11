OFFICIAL – Luis Scola leaves Olimpia Milan

Luis Scola has issued the following statement: “After deep thoughts, I made the first decision regarding the next season. I have chosen not to play in the EuroLeague anymore, neither in Milan nor with another team. I want to thank Olimpia for giving me this opportunity, it was a fun year in which I experienced a good environment where I felt right at home. On the other hand, I have not decided whether to retire from basketball for good or keep playing in another competition. I’ll make a final decision during the next few weeks”.
Statement from Mr. Giorgio Armani and Olimpia Milan: “Luis Scola is a great champion and it was a great honor to have him on our Olimpia basketball team – Mr. Giorgio Armani said – In his long career, he has honored the sports and human values in which we have always believed, and during the recent months he has shown how seriousness and dedication allow to reach unexpected goals. For this I thank him, wish him all the best and hope to see him on the court at the next Olympics.”
