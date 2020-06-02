OFFICIAL – Malcolm Delaney reached a 2-year deal with Olimpia Milan

Olimpia Milano has reached a 2-year deal with the point-guard Malcolm Delaney, born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 11, 1989, 1.91 mt. tall, coming from Barcelona. “I just want to say how happy and excited I am to start a new journey and challenge for myself, as well as being a part of a powerful project being put together by a historic club – Delaney said -. I can’t wait to get to my new home, in the great city of Milan.” “Malcolm Delaney is a proven player, he’ll bring to us winnining mentality and experience – Olimpia’s general manager Christos Stavropoulos says – We identified very early that he was player we needed and we are happy he will be part of our team.”

HIS CAREER – Malcolm Delaney played basketball at the McDonogh School in Maryland for a year and then for three seasons at Baltimore’s Towson Catholic High School. As a senior, he was named Player of the Year in Maryland and led his team to the championship of the Catholic schools of Baltimore. In 2007 he began attending Virginia Tech University. In his second year he was named in the All-ACC 3rd team, after averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. As a junior, he was named in the All-ACC 1st team and averaged 20.2 points per game, first overall in the ACC. In 2010/11, he averaged 18.7 points per game and was again included in the All-ACC 1st team. In 2011/12, he began his professional career in Chalon, France, winning the league title (15.0 points per game) and the French Cup. In 2012 he moved to Kiev in Ukraine and won again the league championship with Budivelnik. He was named in the All-Eurocup 1st team (after averaging 16.1 points per game). At the end of that season, he moved to Bayern Munich and made his EuroLeague debut (13.9 points per game, and more than 4 assists on average) as well as winning the German championship. In 2014, he was signed by Lokomotiv Kuban where he stayed for two years. In 2015/16 he played the Final Four losing the semifinal against CSKA Moscow. That season he was named in the All-EuroLeague 1st team, after averaging 16.3 points per game and distributing more than five assists per outing. In the following two seasons, he played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, then spent a year in China with the Guandong Southern Tigers (19.4 points per game on average) and finally a year at Barcelona (10.2 points, almost five assists per game in the EuroLeague).

NOTES – Malcolm Delaney was MVP of the month in October in the EuroLeague during the 2015/16 season, he has been named three times in his career MVP of the round in the EuroLeague. He was MVP of the Ukrainian league in 2013, MVP of the German league and MVP of the Germanl playoffs in 2014.

