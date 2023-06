Nikola Milutinov to Olympiacos Piraeus is a done deal.

Both parts agrees all the details on a 2 year contract (1,5 Million €/year + bonus) with option for another year.

Milutinov is ready to come back to Piraeus and EuroLeague.#EuroLeague #OlympiacosBC #Transfers #Ολυμπιακός https://t.co/fjfoCsRLmM