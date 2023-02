Panathinaikos, niente Pozzecco per la panchina! Il Coach azzurro rifiuta, scelto Christos Serelis

Panathinaikos Athens BC submitted another bigger offer to Gianmarco Pozzecco but he rejected. Family factor is also decisive for the Coach of Italy (Just born a baby.)

Then PAO decided to sign a Greek Coach (Christos Serelis).