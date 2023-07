📝 Aaron Carver has signed a deal with @medibayreuth to play in the German Pro A 🇩🇪



Last season, the former @ODU_MBB standout, averaged 9.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game with Monferrato in @LNPSOCIAL 🇮🇹



Let's go @aaronc_0!! 💪🏿#TangramSports #FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/MqkNFiGQDb