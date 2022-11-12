UFFICIALE – Antwerp Giants, arrivano due ex “italiani” come Butterfield e Bradford

HIGHLIGHTEurope BasketballMercatoUFFICIALE – Antwerp Giants, arrivano due ex “italiani” come Butterfield e Bradford By La Redazione - 12 Novembre 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram Gli Antwerp Giants sono partiti male sia in BNXT League sia in FIBA Europe Cup, e dopo due tagli ora arrivano due rinforzi. Due giocatori che hanno militato anche in LBA: Spencer Butterfield ex Reggio Emilia e Desonta Bradford ex Trento.✍️ Telenet Giants Antwerp sign new point guard @DesontaBradford 👉 https://t.co/1oRczPdm1I.📷: @BnxtLeague pic.twitter.com/5YEgYy2cEm— TELENET GIANTS 🅰️ (@antwerpgiants) November 12, 2022