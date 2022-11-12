UFFICIALE – Antwerp Giants, arrivano due ex “italiani” come Butterfield e Bradford

Gli Antwerp Giants sono partiti male sia in BNXT League sia in FIBA Europe Cup, e dopo due tagli ora arrivano due rinforzi. Due giocatori che hanno militato anche in LBA: Spencer Butterfield ex Reggio Emilia e Desonta Bradford ex Trento.