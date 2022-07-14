UFFICIALE – Colpo Real Madrid: firmato l’MVP della ACB Dzanan Musa

Matteo Andreani
Musa Real Madrid
acb Photo/Mariano Pozo

Il Real Madrid mette a segno il colpo Dzanan Musa.


Come anticipato dallo scorso Maggio qui da noi, Musa firma con i campioni di Spagna in carica dopo una super stagione da MVP.
Biennale per la guardia bosniaca.