UFFICIALE – Colpo Real Madrid: firmato l'MVP della ACB Dzanan Musa By Matteo Andreani - 14 Luglio 2022 Il Real Madrid mette a segno il colpo Dzanan Musa.Comunicado Oficial: Musa. #RealMadrid | #WelcomeMusa— Real Madrid Basket (@RMBaloncesto) July 14, 2022Come anticipato dallo scorso Maggio qui da noi, Musa firma con i campioni di Spagna in carica dopo una super stagione da MVP. Biennale per la guardia bosniaca.Džanan Musa has received interest by several teams, especially from Spain. Valencia is interested, but Real Madrid appear to be in pole position for the MVP of last ACB Liga Endesa. Negotiations underway between the 2 sides.#basketball #baloncesto #transfers #euroleague #ACB— Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) May 24, 2022