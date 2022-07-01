UFFICIALE – Colpo Strasburgo, ecco Marcus Keene

HIGHLIGHTEurope BasketballMercatoUFFICIALE – Colpo Strasburgo, ecco Marcus Keene By La Redazione - 1 Luglio 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram Colpo importante per Strasburgo. Il club francese ha infatti annunciato la firma di Marcus Keene. Classe 1995, nell’ultima stagione è stato protagonista in LBA con la maglia di Varese dove ha chiuso con 19 punti e 4 assist di media a partita.🚨𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨✍️La SIG Strasbourg officialise ce jour l’engagement pour une saison du meneur américain Marcus Keene Welcome @Marcus3Keene !📰Communiqué ⤵️https://t.co/cdqwquGbk0 pic.twitter.com/ozViqu6AZ3— SIG Strasbourg (@sigstrasbourg) July 1, 2022