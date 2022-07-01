UFFICIALE – Colpo Strasburgo, ecco Marcus Keene

Colpo importante per Strasburgo. Il club francese ha infatti annunciato la firma di Marcus Keene. Classe 1995, nell’ultima stagione è stato protagonista in LBA con la maglia di Varese dove ha chiuso con 19 punti e 4 assist di media a partita.