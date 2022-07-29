UFFICIALE – Donte Thomas resta in BNXT League e firma con Heroes Den Bosch

La Redazione
Donte Thomas, ala americana vista a Cantù due stagioni fa, ha scelto di restare in Olanda ma cambia squadra: dal Donar Groningen con cui ha vinto la Coppa nazionale passa al Heroes Den Bosch, finalista della prima edizione di BNXT League.