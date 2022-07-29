UFFICIALE – Donte Thomas resta in BNXT League e firma con Heroes Den Bosch

Donte Thomas signs with the finalist of the @BnxtLeague Heroes Den Bosch @HeroesDenBosch and will compete also in @BasketballCL 🇪🇺



Last season the American forward helped Donar @Donar_Official to win the Dutch National Cup 🇳🇱



Good luck @DThomas_01 👏🏾#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/H7nwCmiIFG