UFFICIALE – Donte Thomas resta in BNXT League e firma con Heroes Den Bosch

Europe BasketballMercatoUFFICIALE – Donte Thomas resta in BNXT League e firma con Heroes Den Bosch By La Redazione - 29 Luglio 2022 Donte Thomas, ala americana vista a Cantù due stagioni fa, ha scelto di restare in Olanda ma cambia squadra: dal Donar Groningen con cui ha vinto la Coppa nazionale passa al Heroes Den Bosch, finalista della prima edizione di BNXT League.Donte Thomas signs with the finalist of the @BnxtLeague Heroes Den Bosch @HeroesDenBosch and will compete also in @BasketballCL 🇪🇺Last season the American forward helped Donar @Donar_Official to win the Dutch National Cup 🇳🇱Good luck @DThomas_01 👏🏾#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/H7nwCmiIFG— Tangram Sports (@TangramSports) July 28, 2022