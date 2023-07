Gage Davis signed with Horsens and will compete in the @basketligaen 🇩🇰



The 🇺🇲 combo guard recently played in @LNPSOCIAL with @EurobasketRoma and @PistoiaBasket 🇮🇹



Good luck @Gagedavis19!! 👏🏽



🤝🏻 @lamfsports / @ejkusnyer #TangramSports#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/4MG1htXkIp