UFFICIALE – Jakub Wojciechowski firma a Mykonos in A2 greca By La Redazione - 24 Agosto 2023 Il centro polacco con passaporto italiano Jakub Wojciechowski, dopo tanti anni nel nostro Paese e gli ultimi tra Polonia e Romania, ha deciso di firmare a quasi 34 anni in A2 greca dove vestirà la maglia di Mykonos.📝 Jakub Wojciechowski signed with AO Mykonou (@aom_bc) to play in the Elite League – A2 Greece 🇬🇷 The 7'0" 🇵🇱 big man most recently played with Dinamo Bucharest in @LigaDeBaschet 🇷🇴 Good luck Jakub!! 👏🏻👏🏻 #TangramSports#FollowYourDreamsWithUs pic.twitter.com/82ly8cFGuH— Tangram Sports (@TangramSports) August 24, 2023