UFFICIALE – Jakub Wojciechowski firma a Mykonos in A2 greca

Il centro polacco con passaporto italiano Jakub Wojciechowski, dopo tanti anni nel nostro Paese e gli ultimi tra Polonia e Romania, ha deciso di firmare a quasi 34 anni in A2 greca dove vestirà la maglia di Mykonos.