UFFICIALE – Ken Horton approda in Libano: giocherà a Beirut

Europe BasketballMercatoUFFICIALE – Ken Horton approda in Libano: giocherà a Beirut By La Redazione - 25 Agosto 2022 Ken Horton giocherà a Beirut, come annunciato dal suo agente su Twitter. Ala classe '89 capace di segnare visto anche alla Germani Brescia, nell'ultima stagione ha vestito la maglia di Humacao, squadra portoricana.Ken Horton inks a one year deal with Beirut Club and will be continuing his career in the @LBF_Basketball . @OctagonBballEU #Octagon #Beirutclub #kenhorton pic.twitter.com/7T5iZrzzhb— George Chidiac (@ChidiacOCT) August 25, 2022