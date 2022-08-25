UFFICIALE – Ken Horton approda in Libano: giocherà a Beirut

La Redazione
Ken Horton giocherà a Beirut, come annunciato dal suo agente su Twitter. Ala classe ’89 capace di segnare visto anche alla Germani Brescia, nell’ultima stagione ha vestito la maglia di Humacao, squadra portoricana.