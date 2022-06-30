UFFICIALE – L’ex Trieste Milton Doyle firma con i Tasmania JackJumpers

Europe BasketballMercatoUFFICIALE – L’ex Trieste Milton Doyle firma con i Tasmania JackJumpers By La Redazione - 30 Giugno 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram Milton Doyle, nella stagione 2020-21 in Italia con Trieste, è un nuovo giocatore dei Tasmania JackJumpers.MILTON DOYLE JOINS THE MARCH 🐜The Tasmania JackJumpers are delighted to announce the signing of shooting guard, Milton Doyle ahead of the 2022/23 Hungry Jack’s NBL season.Read more: https://t.co/XlXCfABnMV pic.twitter.com/8ngH1ZyhKt— Tasmania JackJumpers 🐜 (@JackJumpers) June 23, 2022