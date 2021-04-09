Notice: Undefined offset: 5 in /mnt/disk3/var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/wp-content/themes/jnews-child/fragment/post/single-post-1.php on line 207
Non perde tempo il Real Madrid e porta a segno il colpo Vincent Poirier.
Come riportato dal giornalista spagnolo, José Luis Sánchez, il Real Madrid ha anticipato tutte le concorrenti firmando il francese ex Baskonia. Poirier non potrà giocare in EuroLeague questa stagione, ma solamente in ACB Liga Endesa. Il contratto è importante, da 4 stagioni totali.
Il francese è atteso per questo lunedì alle visite mediche a Madrid.