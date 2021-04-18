Alessandro Gentile si ferma per questa stagione a causa del Covid-19.

Il giocatore ha scritto un post su Instagram, dove afferma che si ferma a causa di problemi dovuti al Covid-19 (avuto qualche mese fa).

“Unfortunately my season ends today… after passing Covid a couple months ago I am still suffering from some secondary effects of the virus which prevent me to help my team on the court… I will need a time off to heal perfectly and be back to 100% both physically and mentally as soon as possible… I want to thank @movistarestu family for the support and for giving me the chance to play again in what I consider one of the best leagues in Europe… thanks to coach @zamo118 for wanting me by his side , although things don’t always go in the way we expect.. thanks to coach Jota for understanding my personal situation and thanks to all the medical staff and teammates that supported me in this rough couple months … I want also to give a friendly advice to those that still doubt the existence of Covid… every person is different and can be affected in different ways… Be careful and follow all the rules we have..I just want to wish everyone a lot of health and encourage everybody to stay safe in this difficult era we are living in…🙏🏻“