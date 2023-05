The results are in, your 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗖𝘂𝗽 𝗠𝗩𝗣 is @JerianGrant! 🏆



Only one thing left to accomplish for Jerian Grant and @TT_Basketbol 👀#RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/Np7aDMK7JX