EuroCup – Rinviata la sfida tra Venezia e Bourg

Euroleague comunica ufficialmente che la partita tra JL Bourg en Bresse e Umana Reyer Venezia, valida per l’ottava giornata di regular season di Eurocup e inizialmente in programma martedì 17 novembre, è stata sospesa e sarà riprogrammata nella prima data utile con il coordinamento di entrambe le società. Salgono dunque a tre le gare del girone di regular season che l’Umana Reyer dovrà disputare in una data diversa da quella prevista: le due casalinghe con JL Bourg e Partizan e appunto quella in questione in terra francese.

Comunicato Euroleague

The 7DAYS EuroCup Regular Season Round 8 game between JL Bourg en Bresse and Umana Reyer Venice, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, November 17, has been suspended. Venice requested the suspension of the game due to multiple COVID-19 positive cases that do not allow the team to have a minimum eight players on the Authorisation List fit to play.

Following the modification of the Special Regulations due to COVID-19, approved by the ECA Shareholders Executive Board, each game can be rescheduled up to three times, if there are available dates. Euroleague Basketball will coordinate with both teams the best options to reschedule the game. Alternative dates will be announced on official Euroleague Basketball platforms once confirmed.