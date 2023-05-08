EuroLeague alla conquista dell’America: accordo per trasmettere l’EuroLega negli USA su ESPN

EuroLeague ha annunciato una partnership storica che coinvolge per la prima volta gli USA ed ESPN. L’EuroLega sarà trasmessa negli USA a partire dalle prossime gare 5 dei Playoffs, F4 di Kaunas e per tutta la prossima stagione su ESPN, il quale ha appena acquistato i diritti come annunciato dalla stessa EuroLeague.

Basketball fans in the USA will be able to view the most exciting moments of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague as ESPN Platform has secured the rights to stream all of the 2022-23 playoffs and Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four, as well as the entire 2023-24 season.

The flagship European basketball competition is back to ESPN platform, which will air all playoffs and Final Four games of the current season on ESPN 3.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague is in the middle of the most intense phase of the season with best-of-five playoff series between Olympiacos Piraeus and Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, AS Monaco and Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, and Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart bet Belgrade all going down to do-or-die Game 5s this week. FC Barcelona has already advanced to the Final Four. The victors will play the Final Four from May 19 to 21 in Kaunas, Lithuania, where the last team standing will become the new EuroLeague champion and lift the trophy.

“I am delighted that all U.S. basketball fans will have the possibility to watch all EuroLeague games on ESPN platform,” Alex Ferrer Kristjansson, Euroleague Basketball Marketing and Communication Senior Director, stated. “Globalization is a cornerstone for sports market growth in general and basketball in particular. We are confident that all U.S. basketball fans will appreciate the diversity of our stories and the experience that the EuroLeague delivers during the whole season.”

The agreement with ESPN is another step forward of Euroleague Basketball strategy to expand its reach outside its pan-European frontiers. The ongoing globalization of basketball has seen a growing interest of USA fans and experts to follow the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague where basketball superstar like Luka Doncic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Pau Gasol and Victor Wembanyama made their debuts.“