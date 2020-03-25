EuroLeague comunica: “L’obbiettivo è terminare la stagione di EuroLega regolarmente”

Executive Board members agreed that:

– The competitions will resume once the situation allows there to be optimal health and safety conditions for all participants, following the recommendations of the relevant health authorities and local governments.

– Prioritizing the finish of the 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season with its existing format, meaning playing the remaining Regular Season, Playoffs and Final Four phases. This would most probably imply ending beyond the originally scheduled May dates, with game frequency potentially being condensed, if necessary. The same priority will be applied to the 2019-20 7DAYS EuroCup season.

– Continuing to analyze potential alternative competition systems that could be activated only if the situation would so require.

– Common policies and principles to be proposed to the EuroLeague Players Association and the EuroLeague Head Coaches Board, which include, amongst others: the potential return of players and head coaches to their home cities, and; players and head coaches’ commitments, including adjusted salary payments during the competitions suspensions.

– Making the 2019-20 Financial Stability & Fair Play Regulations more flexible until there is more certainty on the future evolution of the financial situation.

– The importance for all stakeholders (league, clubs, players, coaches, referees, ambassadors) to acknowledge their responsibility as points of reference and/or as sources of inspiration for many, to contribute in a coordinated manner to help combat COVID-19 in every way possible. This may be by raising awareness of how everyone can contribute to mitigate the spread of the virus, by staying as close as possible to those communities in need, or by simply providing those confined at home with some entertaining content around their biggest passion, basketball. The #EUROLEAGUEUNITED campaign will aggregate and expand the efforts already made by all stakeholders to support ongoing global campaigns, including #IStayHome or #InThisTogether.

The conclusions of the meeting were subsequently shared with all remaining 2019-20 EuroLeague and EuroCup clubs.”