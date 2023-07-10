EuroLeague – FIBA: Siglata la tregua. Niente sovrapposizioni nel calendario tra Nazionali e EuroLega

EuroLega e FIBA hanno siglato un accordo in cui non ci sarà sovrapposizione tra le partite di EuroLeague e quelle delle nazionali.

Un accordo che riguarda la prossima stagione, una tregua che comunque segna un passo importantissimo nell’eterna lotta tra le due parti.

Ecco il comunicato di EuroLeague:

“Euroleague Basketball and FIBA joint statement

FIBA and Euroleague Basketball have agreed to avoid any calendar overlapping of national teams’ and clubs’ competitions in the 2023-24 season.

They have also confirmed that they will keep discussing for the next twelve months to reach mutually acceptable solutions for the good of basketball in Europe and worldwide.

No further comments will be made at this stage.”