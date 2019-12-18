EuroLega ammette l’errore: Rice ha commesso fallo su De Colo nell’ultima azione

“Following speculation surrounding a no call during the fourth quarter of the Panathinaikos OPAP Athens-Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul game played on December 17 2019, Euroleague Basketball’s findings are:

In the fourth quarter with 3.3 left on the game clock, Nando De Colo of Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul caught a live ball on the playing court. He dribbled towards the 3-point line and with 0.4 left on the game clock attempted a 3-point field goal. Whilst in the act of shooting, Tyrese Rice of Panathinaikos OPAP Athens made illegal contact between his right hand and the right wrist of Nando De Colo. This was an incorrect no call, which should have been called as a personal foul on Tyrese Rice resulting in three free throws being awarded to Nando De Colo.”