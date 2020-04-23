EuroLega – EuroCup : termine ultimo per la ripresa il 24 maggio

L’amministrativo di EuroLega insieme all’Associazioni giocatori EuroLega sono giunti ad un accordo definitivo. La data limite sarà il 24 Maggio, per stabilire se giocare o no.

Ecco il programma definito EuroLega:

24 Maggio – Giorno limite per decidere se riprendere a giocare o cancellare EuroLega e EuroCup.

29 Maggio / 11 Giugno – Quarantena (se necessaria).

12 Giugno / 2 Luglio – Training Camp.

4 Luglio / 7 Luglio – Partite di EuroCup.

4 Luglio / 26 Luglio – Partite di EuroLeague

Di seguito il comunicato di EuroLeague basketball:

“The Euroleague Commercial Assets Shareholders Executive Board met remotely on Thursday, April 23, for the third time since the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Executive Board approved two main topics.

Firstly, a settlement agreement has been reached between EuroLeague clubs and the EuroLeague Players Association (ELPA), establishing a number of minimum obligations and guarantees for the rest of the 2019-20 season for both clubs and players.

Whilst the competitions remain suspended:

Players will be able to return to their home cities temporarily at their responsibility, recommending that players follow government and public health authorities’ guidelines

Pending 2019-20 player salary payments are postponed

If the health and safety conditions necessary for all participants exist, the 2019-20 EuroLeague season will resume. If this is then completed:

Player contracts for the 2019-20 season are extended until 31 July 2020

85% of player base salaries for the 2019-20 season will be paid by clubs, no later than 15 August 2020

If the 2019-20 EuroLeague season is canceled and not completed:

player contracts for the 2019-20 EuroLeague season are considered finished

for multi-season player contracts, obligations for clubs and players will resume as of 1 July 2020

80% of player base salaries for the 2019-20 season will be paid by clubs no later than 15 August 2020

Euroleague Basketball, the Management Control Commission and the Finance Panel will continue to monitor all parties to ensure that they comply with their obligations listed above.

Conversations with the EuroLeague Head Coaches Board (EHCB) remain ongoing, with the goal to also reach a league-wide settlement agreement.

Regarding the settlement agreement with the ELPA, Jordi Bertomeu stated: “This is an important agreement for the league. I want to express my gratitude to all the players as they have understood that they are an integral part of the solution to the crisis we are all facing. Their decision as members of the ELPA and today’s settlement agreement is another step towards ensuring that the league and its clubs remain in position to grow once the COVID-19 crisis has passed. All stakeholders are suffering together as a team, and I am proud that the entire Euroleague Basketball family remain united in these difficult times both financially but also for public health.”

Secondly, the clubs unanimously approved draft 2019-20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 7DAYS EuroCup operational dates:

24 May – Deadline to take the decision to resume and complete the EuroLeague and EuroCup competitions, or to cancel them

29 May to 11 June – Quarantine (if necessary)

12 June to 2 July – Training Camp

4 to 17 July – EuroCup games in central venue

4 to 26 July – EuroLeague games in central venue

As explained last week by Euroleague Basketball’s President & CEO Jordi Bertomeu, the EuroLeague calendar includes the remaining 54 Regular Season games plus a single-elimination Final Eight, all in one central venue. The 2019-20 7DAYS EuroCup will include the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals, either in a two-game basket average or in a single-game elimination format, all in a different central venue. Games will be held without spectators.

Executive Board members unanimously agreed that the competitions will only be resumed if the public health authorities and relevant local governments allow them to. Euroleague Basketball will continue talks with the ELPA, the EHCB and the Union of Euroleague Basketball Officials (UEBO) as it continues to elaborate the return-to-play medical protocols, providing the necessary health and safety measures by the league and clubs for all participants.”