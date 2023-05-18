[EXCLUSIVE] EuroLeague Final Four – Giannoulis Larentzakīs: “Olympiacos is strong, we want to win. We prepared well the game against Monaco”

Exclusive interview with Giannoulis Larentzakis, guard of Olympiacos Piraeus who will play tomorrow’s semifinal of the EuroLeague Final Four against Monaco.

A great Final Four with the first 4 teams of the Regular Season and an Olympiacos that finished in first place, playing a great basketball. What are your sensations and your expectations for this F4?

“We are very happy to be here at the Final Four in Kaunas. We are very happy to be able to play in this competition but at the same time we are very focused on tomorrow’s semi-final against Monaco.”

A great season for you and for Olympiacos.

“Yes, we are a strong team that proved it by finishing the Regular Season in first place. Tomorrow we must not lose concentration and we absolutely must continue to play our basketball.”

About your opponents, AS Monaco. What is your toughts and if there is any particular player who impressed you.

“They have very strong players, especially in offense with isolations. We are confident because we prepared very well for tomorrow’s match and I am convinced that our strategy will work for tomorrow.”

You played against Coach Itoudis, who is coaching Fenerbahçe, but also is your coach with the Greek national team. Did you talk to him after the playoffs series?

“We didn’t talk too much, but he wished us luck and he’s on our side.”