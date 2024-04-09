[EXCLUSIVE] Jerian Grant: “My family is everything to me. OAKA is amazing, Panathinaikos wants to win EuroLeague”

Exclusive Interview with Jerian Grant, point guard of Panathinaikos Athens and one of the best defensive player of the EuroLeague.

Family that has basketball in its blood, the Grant family. Your father Harvey, NBA player, his twin brother Horace NBA champion and your brothers Jerai and Jerami. Jerai plays in Cyprus and Jerian plays for the Blazers. What relationship do you have with them and how important is your family to you?

“It means everything, family is everything to me. They’re the reason I got into basketball and the reason I’m playing today.”

Looking back over your career, especially the NBA one, are there any regrets? I remember that you were a very important prospect coming out of Notre Dame College but then after a few years in the NBA you decided to play the Europe card.

“It was a great experience to be able to play 4/5 years in the NBA. Not a lot of people got the chance to do that. Obviously I can do some things different, I can have a more successful career.. but it was great.”

Now Panathinaikos. How do you rate this season so far?

“It’s been great. We’re second in the EuroLeague right now, we’re turning up and we like how we’re playing.”

How is your relationship with Coach Ataman? You were one of the first signings in the summer, strongly desired.

“It’s good! He tells what to do and we got to do it.”

What is it like playing OAKA and your relationship with the fans?

“It’s amazing, one of the best ever to part of… I’m happy to be here.”

Does this Panathinaikos have the sole objective of winning the EuroLeague this season?

“For sure. The main goal is to gain the EuroLeague. This is the main thing and I’m focused on.”

Talking about Jerian Grant. You are an excellent point guard and offensive player but a super defender in particular. Do you like being recognized as one of the best defenders in Europe?

“Absolutely. In any League, you can be the best on something.. it’s pretty good.”

The toughest opponent faced.

“There are some great guards.. guys like Shane Larkin and Mike James are two of the toughest guys to guard.”

Talking about your previous experiences. What didn’t work for you at Olimpia Milano?

“It was my first year in EuroLeague.. you know obviously Coach Messina is not easy to play for… but he’s a good person.”

What differences are there between two coaches like Ettore Messina and Ergin Ataman?

“There’s difference. There’s more freedom with Coach Ataman… I think that what’s help me and a lot of his guards to play well.”

Last question. Where do you see yourself in the near future? Still at PAO?

“Yes, hopefully we’ll see.”