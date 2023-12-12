[EXCLUSIVE] Willy Hernangomez: “Sergio Scariolo was, is and will be my favorite coach. Real Madrid didn’t want me, super happy with Barça”

Exclusive interview with Willy Hernangomez, superstar of FC Barcelona. We’re talking about his new team, the NBA experience, Sergio Scariolo and the Spain national team, his brother Juancho and of course the last summer between Barça and Real Madrid.

Welcome back to the EuroLeague, Willy. First of all how are you, how has your new adjustment from the NBA been?

“First of all, I’m really happy to be back in Spain, be at home with my family, be able to feel a good basketball player. Playing in EuroLeague is something that I missed, super happy and pride of made the choice to be back. First time I played EuroLeague was almost 8 years ago, super interesting and super fun to play here now again.”

How do you find yourself in Barcelona? Off the pitch and in the team, Do you have a special friendship with a teammate in particular?

“I love to be back, especially in Barcelona, a great city. It has been very good since the first days even that everybody knows I’m from Madrid born and raised, playing for Real Madrid when I was young but Barcelona give me the opportunity to feel a basketball player again and be happy… that’s one of the things I was looking forward. The team is been amazing, super good chemistry between each other, playing with couple of my teammates in national team as well during every summer. I know some other players like Satoransky playing with him in the NBA and in Seville. I feel so comfortable in the team, around the guys, around coaching staff. The team is growing, we’re working a lot, we have the same goal which is win and hopefully we can do it.”

You already played with Tomas Satoransky with Betis in the 2013/14 season. Did you call him this summer? What is it like playing with him in this Barça team?

“Obviously be back again with Sato, it’s something special for me. We have a great relationship, more than just a teammate because we played together in Seville and then in New Orleans in the NBA. Now we’re back in Barcelona, fighting together for titles, try to be the best team in Europe. It’s something amazing. He was one of the first guys who called me to congratulate when I back in Barcelona, Spain.”

Tell me about your season at Sevilla, 2013/14. Great season, Seventh place, Playoffs. You, Tomas Satoransky, Kristaps Porzingis and on the bench a master like Aíto García Reneses.

“I was in my first season as a professional. I was able to learn from my teammates, I have a really good experience to be able having practice with Coach Diego Ocampo and Javi, those guys working with me a lot that year. A super special team, with the guys.. Porzingis, Latavious Williams, Satoransky obviously, a lot of players that we accomplished the goal which is making the semifinals of the playoffs and we lost in Valencia in game 3. It was a good year for us but my second year in Seville with Coach Casemiro was even better because I played more.”

Now, today you have Coach Roger Grimau. What kind of coach is he and how do you feel with him?

“My relationship with Roger is amazing. We really get to know each other soon, we’re talking. I’m in a good chat between each other. He’s been a very good player from Barça, he won everything with Barcelona team. He knows how to be as a player and obviously me I always want to do more, I want to put pressure to myself to be better because I have the responsability that I have. Having a Coach like Roger with you can talk, you can have those advises about what do you think is better for the team and for you and try to get better. The thing that I most like he’s straight, he warns me to be better, he pushes me every single day in practice, on the game, I really want so and I’m super happy having him as a coach on my first year in Barcelona.”

In the summer your signing for Barça caused a lot of hype, especially due to your past and your affection shown towards Real Madrid. Tell me how you experienced those weeks.

“It was honestly my first summer that I was more open mind to listen more interest about European teams. I had a really tough year, last year in New Orleans not be able to play as much that I want after the EuroBasket that we won with Spain. I didn’t play there and I didn’t expect it. I was looking for an opportunity to feel good, be happy and Barcelona give me that opportunity from the beginning. Obviously there were a lot of talks in Spain, Madrid had my rights but they didn’t choose to match the offer so you know obviously I still first it was my hometown but I gotta say that Barcelona always give me the chance since from the beginning to be in a good place, to be in a good situation for me. Both, I need Barcelona and I think they need me as well, to try to have something good and try to fight for titles in next couple of years. Obviously in Real Madrid, I wanted to be thankful because they give me the opportunity to play, to grow, to learn and to play as a professional. I’m happy and thankful as well for Seville, New York, Charlotte and New Orleans, those teams I’ve been around. Real Madrid only been a couple of months as a professional because I didn’t played a lot. I feel more home in New Orleans that I lived almost 3 years and half of my life, that is where I spent more time than all the cities.”

So Real Madrid didn’t call you in the summer, right? It was just Barça or other EuroLeague teams called you?

“Yes, they didn’t wanted me (Real Madrid). Obviously there were interest from the teams that they know the situation. The biggest teams in Europe wanted to pick me but I chose to be home with my family after almost 8 years in the States. I needed to be with my family, the time I missed with them. I’m super happy to be in Barcelona, a great city, a great team, I couldn’t choose better. Super happy of my decision.”

Last seasons Barça often fall at decisive moments of the season, for example in the semi-finals of the Final Four. Winning EuroLeague, is the only “right” result, to consider a winning/good season?

“As a Barcelona organization, we made enough Final Four for not to win, so there’s one of the reasons I think I’m here, to help the team to win. A EuroLeague title it’s what I’ve been fighting, looking forward since I’m a kid. Trying to win a EuroLeague, I don’t have one yet. It would be something special, trying first of all fight for another Final Four but to wanna get the trophy.”

You are one of the best players in Europe. If you had to name 3 other names in your role, as the best in Europe, who would you tell me?

“There are too many good players, too many good centers. As a Center, I would take my teammate Jan Vesely. I think it’s a legend in Europe, one of the most pyrotechnic guys in EuroLeague. He’s super smart and he works really hard. Other really big guys that I loved to play against, I would say Serge Ibaka who’s now coming back, Georgios Papagiannis.. too many big guys in Europe! Walter Tavares… I love to fight and play against them.”

Who is the strongest player you ever faced, the hardest to guard?

“Strongest guys? Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steven Adams. Adams, super strong, the toughest guy against and with.”

Speaking about NBA. Is it still on your mind?

“My vision of my future is keep pursuing my happiness which is playing basketball. I feel I have that right now. I signed this contract with Barcelona for 3 years, hopefully I can be here for another 10 years because I feel home, it was something that I was looking forward. I feel like to the NBA I gave everything I had. I was fighting for opportunities, I played with the best players in the world, best owners, presidents like Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson so I cannot have regrets about my career, I gave everything to the game of basketball NBA. I was looking for the opportunity to play more, obviously i was fighting for trying to get a ring like my teammates Gasol brothers but I don’t know what is gonna happen in the future. My present and my soon future is Barcelona, home, where I want to be.”

New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans. 7 Years of NBA. How would you describe these 3 experiences?

“I would say every single chapter of my career was unique. New York, one of the best cities in the world. Be able to be a basketball player there, rookie, playing a lot of minutes, really good basketball, be under Phil Jackson, playing with one of best couples players in the world like Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose as a rookie. Be in the all-star rookie, rookie of the month, everything was too fast and it was an amazing experience. I was super happy to be there and I feel the love of New York City. Then Charlotte, almost 3 years, amazing city and people, super confort always there. Great coaches, Steve Clifford is one of my favourite Coach that I had, as well Stan Van Gundy, really old school hard straight coaches, something that I love. New Orleans, I feel home there. It’s the city where I spent more time that I played with different coaches there. It was an amazing experience, amazing friends that I leave there but hopefully I will come back there to visit or you’ll never know. New Orleans is one of my favorite cities.”

Kristaps Porzingis. You played with him in Seville and with the Knicks. Now he’s an NBA star with the Celtics. What do you think about him?

“Still super good. Obviously we have our own lives, different schedules times but If we can send a text, we always chat each other, always in touch. If we have the opportunity to be in the same city, because if we play for National Teams or in vacations we see each other. It’s still my brother and he’s gonna be for my life.”

NBA and EuroLeague, the eternal diatribe. Many stars, such as Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard, have expressed how much more difficult it is to score in the EuroLeague/FIBA game. What do you think? I would like to know your point of view also from the defender’s side, not just the offense.

“It’s quite difference EuroLeague and NBA game. I would say now EuroLeague has more games, almost 3 in a week with spanish league, NBA I remember we played 5 times a week. It was very hard, with trains and flights. It was different. Basketball wise, you have to be really smart, how to read the game, how to be in the right spot, how to read defense and offense, your teammates.. you have to know all, play with all and against in EuroLeague, here the talent is very good. You can put yourself and try to occupate a little space. In the NBA is different, people are way way physical than here.. jumping more, running more.. stronger! The talent there is amazing, best place in the world are there in the NBA. In defense for example, you cannot stay so longer than 3 seconds and you gotta get out and you gain much space. In EuroLeague you can stay as much you want, you can protect yourself, no need to get out… it’s harder to score here, I will say yes.”

We are in Bologna, where Sergio Scariolo was a protagonist. What relationship do you have with him?

“Sergio was, Sergio is and Sergio will be my favorite coach. We’ve been together so many years, I think the abilities he took in 2015, the abilities I straight now in almost 2024 is completely different because the things that he helped me to do better, the practices, the talks, the chats.. I think we have a great relationship. He always pushes me very hard because he really trully believed in me. You know, something I have in my bag, I will see maybe in the future we’re gonna be together, as a player-coach longer not only for 3-4 months with National Team. I love Sergio, he knows that, I always gonna talk something good about him because he’s my favorite coach.”

Talking about the national team. Spain has done something unique, perhaps unrepeatable over the years. Years and years of victories, from the era of the Gasol brothers to the era of the Hernangomez brothers.

“Obviously Gasol brothers where unique and super special. I think the more special thing is that the DNA we have in the national team, La Familia, we like to call us. It’s something pure, the way we want compete each other, the way we have fun play basketball, I think it happened in the generation of 90, 80 and our generation right now. We fight, we compete every single practice and most important thing is we have fun on what we do. Obviously, you know winning 2 times the World Championships the other generation and us, last EuroBasket, is something special, being in couple Olympics, getting a bronce medal in Olympics, it’s something pretty unique. I think Hernangomez brothers are not similar or close to Gasol brothers. We want to fight to win and keep gaining medals to represent Spain who we loved.”

How much Marc and Pau Gasol helped and improved you as a player?

“A lot. I’m super thankful of Gasol brothers, Marc and Pau, because the amount of time they spent calling me, talking me, teaching me and practice with the national team and even on my NBA career when we were together. Marc and Pau always given us calls, asking everything… they’re like big brothers for us, super important for us. Our relationship is amazing, we have to be thankful to have Gasol brothers worried about us, it’s something unique because i never expected Gasol Brother to be like my brothers. It’s a dream come true.”

Hernagomez family is a family that has always lived basketball. How special is it to have a brother like Juancho, who is your teammate in the national team and plays at the highest levels like you, this year also in the EuroLeague with Panathinaikos? What relationship do you have with him?

“We have similar careers when we went to the NBA almost 8 years ago, following our dreams which is trying to win a Championship in the NBA, persuing our happiness to be able to play in the NBA and be there as strongest as we can. For us, we were looking to be happy and I think he choose as my decision, which is coming back to Panathinaikos and for me is coming back to Barça and I feel home. I wish him the best. Right now with some injuries, hope is coming back soon and play in January, we’re gonna be opponents. Hopefully against him I play the Final Four.. that I want to win. If he made the Final Four, two brothers in the F4 of EuroLeague will be something amazing.”

Last question. Where do you see Willy Hernangomez in 10 years?

“I didn’t think about that. Hopefully still playing basketball, something I would love to, but obviousily with my family and kids, taking care of them at home, spend a lot of time that I didn’t spent that years because we flying a lot, we spent a lot of time out of home, hopefully spend a lot of time with my family and my girl and be together us, the most important thing.”