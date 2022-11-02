Il derby tra Crvena Zvezda e Partizan presentato in un documentario

Che il derby di basket tra le squadre serbe “Crvena Zvezda” e “Partizan” sia uno dei più sentiti ed appassionati a livello globale non è una novità. Recentemente la Swish Culture, una piattaforma digitale americana specializzata nelle notizie che riguardano la pallacanestro, ha deciso di trasformarlo in un vero e proprio documentario. Stando al filmato promozionale recentemente diffuso sui social media dalla stessa azienda Swish Culture, il documentario sarà disponibile molto presto.

Il documentario, intitolato “The Serbian Derby: Crvena Zvezda vs Partizan” (“Il derby serbo: Crvena Zvezda contro Partizan”), accende i fari sull’atmosfera che si respira durante il derby di Belgrado; sull’altissimo tasso di rivalità tra le due compagini, documentato durante le finali di ABA League 2022; sul modo passionale in cui i tifosi serbi della pallacanestro vivono la gara, ma anche sulla pressione a cui devono sottostare nell’occasione gli arbitri, gli allenatori e i giocatori di entrambe le squadre, siano essi giocatori serbi o di altri paesi.

Tra gli atleti intervistati nel corso del documentario, Austin Hollins (Crvena Zvezda/Red Star) e Kevin Punter (Partizan) condividono alcune riflessioni eloquenti, facendo capire che giocare il derby di Belgrado è un’esperienza difficile da paragonare a qualsiasi altra cosa.

The derby between Crvena Zvezda and Partizan now captured by a documentary

That the basketball derby between Serbian teams Crvena Zvezda and Partizan is unique and one of the most passionate matches globally is no surprise. Recently, an American social media platform specialised in basketball coverage – Swish Culture – decided to capture it on a documentary. According to the promotional footage recently released by Swish Culture, the documentary shall be out soon.

The documentary, titled “The Serbian Derby: Crvena Zvezda vs Partizan”, focuses on the atmosphere during the derby in Belgrade; on the high level of rivarly between the two teams, as showed during the ABA League 2022 finals; on the ways Serbian basketball fans feel the game, but also the pressure experienced by the referees, the coaches and the players of both teams– be them Serbian players or those from other countries.

Amongst others, Austin Hollins (Crvena Zvezda/Red Star) and Kevin Punter (Partizan) provide some reflections, suggesting that playing such a game is an experience difficult to compare to any other thing [Mitja Stefancic].