Milano-Real Madrid, Laso: “The Olimpia Milan match will be a really tough test”

“We’re up against opponents who’ve made a very good start to the season after lifting the Italian Super Cup and performing to a very good standard. They’ve got players who are leading names in every position. They’ve got two really dangerous point guards in Rodríguez and Delaney. Both of them are very good scorers, they create play for their teammates and they’ve surrounded by really good players in Roll, Datome, Moraschini, etc. Their pick-and-roll game is based on good players on the outside. Whoever they’ve got nearest the basket is always very athletic with the likes of Hines, Tarczewski, Brooks and Leday.
“They’ve all trained today, but we’ve got some players with knocks. The best piece of news is that they’re all OK, although some of them are carrying knocks. We’ll wait right up until the very last to see how they’re all doing and we’ll then decide who’s going to travel”.
Tavares: “We’re in for a tough game”
“Milan has a great roster and they’re really well covered in every position with quality, really experienced players who know the competition. We know that we have to move on from the Khimki match and focus our attention on Armani, who’ll make our lives very difficult. We’re in for a really tough, demanding game in Milan and to have any chance of winning it, we’ll have to give our all and be really focused, given that Armani is one of those teams that take full advantage of any lapses”.
