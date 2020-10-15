Milano-Real Madrid, Laso: “The Olimpia Milan match will be a really tough test”

Ashort few hours after theover Khimki at the, theroster trained with all eyes now on Friday’sRound 4 match-up against Olimpia Milan. Pablopreviewed the contest, which is to be played at the Mediolanum Forum, in the following terms: “They’re a very complete team and one of our big opponents in the EuroLeague.This match will be a really tough test for us”.

“We’re up against opponents who’ve made a very good start to the season after lifting the Italian Super Cup and performing to a very good standard. They’ve got players who are leading names in every position. They’ve got two really dangerous point guards in Rodríguez and Delaney. Both of them are very good scorers, they create play for their teammates and they’ve surrounded by really good players in Roll, Datome, Moraschini, etc. Their pick-and-roll game is based on good players on the outside. Whoever they’ve got nearest the basket is always very athletic with the likes of Hines, Tarczewski, Brooks and Leday.