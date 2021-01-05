Milos Teodosic della Virtus Segafredo Bologna è l’MVP della Regular Season di EuroCup

Milos Teodosic è l’MVP della Regular Season in EuroCup.

Premiato il giocatore della Virtus Segafredo Bologna, ancora imbattuta nel suo percorso in EuroCup.

Qui di seguito il comunicato di EuroLeague Basketball:

“Euroleague Basketball is pleased to announce that Milos Teodosic of Virtus Segafredo Bologna has been chosen as the MVP of the 2020-21 7DAYS EuroCup Regular Season. Teodosic has been the undisputed leader on the best team in the competition until now. Virtus is the first team to record a perfect 10-0 regular season record since 2017. Teodosic took part in eight of those games, leading his team in average points and performance index ranking for the entire regular season. The 7DAYS EuroCup Regular Season MVP award was introduced before the 2017-18 season. Scottie Wilbekin of Darussafaka Istanbul was the first winner; Pierria Henry of UNICS Kazan captured it in the 2018-19 campaign; and Teodosic claimed the award in 2019-20, meaning that he has now become its first two-time winner.

Once again this season, Teodosic has confirmed his off-the-charts basketball IQ, unique passing skills and clutch instincts. Coming off the bench in every game, Teodosic has been highly efficient, averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.9 fouls drawn for a PIR average of 18.4, all in less than 25 minutes per night. On a per-40-minute basis, Teodosic ranks 15th in scoring (24.1), fifth in assists (10.3) and eighth in PIR (30.3). He also ranks fifth in free throw accuracy at 90.0% and 20th in two-point accuracy at 61.8%.

Tellingly, Teodosic was front and center in Virtus’s toughest games so far. He scored 19 points and 7 assists in an early-season home win against Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar, which would finish second in their group. He had a personal-best EuroCup PIR of 31 against third-place AS Monaco, recording his second-ever double-double in the competition with 14 points and 12 assists. And, last but not least, Teodosic recorded a career-high 29 points and 5 assists in a road win against Lokomotiv that clinched a Top 16 spot for Virtus earlier than any other team in the regular season.

Teodosic is one of the best-known European players in the 21st century, having been voted last year to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague All-Decade Team for 2010 to 2020. He reached six EuroLeague Final Fours with CSKA Moscow and won the crown in 2016. He was chosen as the EuroLeague MVP in 2010 while playing for Olympiacos Piraeus and has been named to the All-EuroLeague team six times. At age 33, Teodosic now aims to write his name on the shortlist of players who have won both the EuroLeague and the EuroCup titles during their careers.”