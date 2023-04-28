Rissa Real Madrid-Partizan Belgrado: Le penalità di EuroLeague. 5 giornate a Yabusele! Puniti anche Punter, Lessort e Deck

EuroLeague ha comunicato di aver squalificato i giocatori del Real Madrid Guerschon Yabusele (5 giornate) e Gabriel Deck (1 giornata).
Puniti anche Kevin Punter (2 giornate) e Mathias Lessort (1 giornata) del Partizan Belgrado.
The Euroleague Basketball Independent Disciplinary Judge, having reviewed the incidents from Game 2 of the playoff series between Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, has issued the following decisions.
- Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade have received a fine of €50,000 each for the unsportsmanlike conduct by both teams preventing the normal conclusion of the game in accordance with Article 29.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code
- Guershon Yabusele has been sanctioned with a 5-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code
- Kevin Punter has been sanctioned with a 2-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code
- Gabriel Deck has been sanctioned with a 1-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code
- Matthias Lessort has been sanctioned with a 1-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code
The above decisions are not subject to appeal, due to the nature of the exceptional proceeding for occurring in a non-round robin phase