Come un fulmine a ciel sereno arriva la notizia dei media locali serbi

Red Star's basketball player, Michael Ojo, died today. Apparently, collapsed during training and dies in hospital. The cause is not yet known.

Such sad and shocking news. RIP, Michael ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yn6UtFBOuN

— Uros Popovic (@slowriot23) August 7, 2020