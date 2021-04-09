Notice: Undefined offset: 5 in /mnt/disk3/var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/wp-content/themes/jnews-child/fragment/post/single-post-1.php on line 207
Notice: Undefined offset: 7 in /mnt/disk3/var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/wp-content/themes/jnews-child/fragment/post/single-post-1.php on line 212
Deprecated: implode(): Passing glue string after array is deprecated. Swap the parameters in /mnt/disk3/var/www/clients/client1/web22/web/wp-content/themes/jnews-child/fragment/post/single-post-1.php on line 215
La nota del club russo sulle condizioni dell’azzurro
Hackett ha riportato un infortunio alla spalla e dovrà stare fuori per qualche partita.
A rischio quindi la sua presenza nei playoff di Eurolega