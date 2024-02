BREAKING:

Marc Gasol has just announced his retirement from basketball.



NBA Champion with Toronto Raptors.

2 World Cup with Spain.

2 FIBA EuroBasket with Spain.

1 EuroCup with Girona.

1 ACB Liga with FC Barcelona.#basketball #Baloncesto #basquet #Girona #ACB #LigaEndesa #ESP pic.twitter.com/P2fOULfJ1I