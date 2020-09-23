UFFICIALE – Shangai Sharks annuncia il nuovo coach, è Neven Spahija

Gli Shangai Sharks ripartono da una vecchia conoscenza del nostro campionato. Il nuovo allenatore è infatti l’ex coach di Roseto nella stagione 2004-05 Neven Spahija.

LA CARRIERA

1999-2000: started the season as the coach assistant of Union Olimpija Ljubljana, but in Jan.’00 hired by Cibona Zagreb (Croatia) as head coach

2000-2001: Cibona Zagreb

2001-2002: Cibona Zagreb: was fired in Nov.’01, next month was hired by Krka Telekom Novo Mesto (Slovenia)

2002 -re-signed with Krka Telekom Novo Mesto (Slovenia) for next two seasons

2002-2003: Krka Telekom Novo Mesto (Slovenia)

2003 – signed 3-years contract with Avtodor Saratov

2003-2004: Avtodor Saratov (Russia-A Superleague), left team in Dec.’03, replaced on the bench by Team President Vladimir Rodionov, in Mar.’04 signed at Euro Roseto (Italy-SerieA)

2004-2005: Euro Roseto (Italy-SerieA)

2005-2006: Lietuvos rytas Vilnius (Lithuania-LKL)

2006-2007: Maccabi Elite Tel-Aviv (Israel-Premier League)

2007-2008: Tau Ceramica Vitoria (Spain-ACB)

2008-2009: Pamesa Valencia (Spain-ACB), hired in Nov.’08

2009-2010: Valencia B.C. (Spain-ACB), left in May.’10

2010-2011: Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul (Turkey-TBL)

2011-2012: Fenerbahce Ulker Istanbul (Turkey-TBL)

2013-2014: KK Cibona VIP Zagreb (A1), left in Nov.’13