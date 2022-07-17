Altro italiano in NBA! Simone Fontecchio firma un biennale con gli Utah Jazz

HIGHLIGHTNBANews, Mercato e FocusAltro italiano in NBA! Simone Fontecchio firma un biennale con gli Utah Jazz By Matteo Andreani - 17 Luglio 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram Simone Fontecchio vola agli Utah Jazz.The Utah Jazz have agreed on a two-year, $6.25M deal with Italian forward Simone Fontecchio of Baskonia in the Spanish ACB, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @ExcelBasketball tells ESPN. @DraftExpress considers Fontecchio, 26, the best available international small forward prospect.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2022Biennale da 6.25 milioni di dollari per l’ex Baskonia. La news era uscita nel pomeriggio e ora é confermata anche da Woj.