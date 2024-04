TJ Shorts is the EuroCup 2023/24 MVP 🏅



In his first season in the competition, Shorts has led @ParisBasketball to record-setting numbers, as well as a 20-1 record entering the EuroCup Finals.



Congratulations @TjShorts5 on a one-of-a-kind season 👏 pic.twitter.com/5UqBOof7tw