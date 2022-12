Dallas taglia Tyler Dorsey, si avvicina il ritorno in EuroLega: offerte da AS Monaco, Olympiacos Pireo e Maccabi Tel Aviv

Tyler Dorsey – EuroLeague ⏳

AS Monaco, Olympiacos Piraeus, Maccabi on him, no Fenerbahçe (at the moment) source tell me.

Monaco offers 1,2 M € for the year.

Olympiacos offers 2,5 M for 2 yrs.

Maccabi Tel Aviv offer is coming soon.