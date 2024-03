Ergin Ataman:



“Great mentality by Panathinaikos. We win so many games in the last minutes. Our fans are incredible, we hope to give them our 7 EuroLeague title”#Panathinaikos #paobc #pao #EuroLeague #Ataman #Παναθηναϊκός pic.twitter.com/v6FRPVHGrV