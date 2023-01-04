EuroLeague, stangata alla Stella Rossa: nessun acquisto fino a marzo e multa, slitta il debutto di Facundo Campazzo

Stangata di EuroLeague Basketball alla Stella Rossa.
Il club di Belgrado è stato punito per aver violato le regole del Fair Play finanziario (Financial Stability & Fair Play Regulations) e ha ricevuto il divieto di firmare giocatori/allenatori sino al 28 Febbraio 2023. Non solo, un multa di 25 mila € è stata rifilata alla Crvena Zvezda.
Di conseguenza, pesantissima novità per la Stella Rossa è la proibizione di far giocare Facundo Campazzo nei prossimi due mesi. Il grande acquisto argentino al momento potrà giocare solo in ABA League, anche se la Stella Rossa ha la possibilità di ricorrere in appello contro la decisione di EuroLeague.
Qui il comunicato di EuroLeague Basketball:
|“Crvena Zvezda sanctioned by Finance Panel over Financial Stability & Fair Play regulations’ infringement
|Euroleague Basketball’s Finance Panel, an independent regulatory body, has imposed a sanction consisting of a prohibition to register new players and coaches until February 28, 2023, and a fine of €25,000 on Crvena Zvezda for severe violations of the Financial Stability & Fair Play Regulations (FSFPR).
The case was referred to the Finance Panel by the Management Control Commission (MCC), the independent commission that reviews the financial performance of the clubs and their compliance with the relevant regulations, on December 1, 2022. The Finance Panel had opened an adjudicatory proceeding and imposed a provisional ban on Zvezda that prohibited the registration of players and coaches.
The imposed sanctions consider the severity of the infractions, which included having overdue payables with players from current and previous seasons, as well as providing untrue or inaccurate information, allowing the club to take undue competitive advantage and to continue with their normal operation despite an irregular financial situation under the FSFPR.
The Panel has also considered Crvena Zvezda’s recidivism, as the club had previously been sanctioned on two other occasions within recent years. The sanction also warns the club that any further violation of the FSFPR may lead to more severe sanctions, such as victories discounted from the team’s record.
This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”