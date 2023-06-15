EuroLega, il nuovo CEO è Paulius Motiejunas. Dejan Bodiroga resta presidente

Paulius Motiejunas è il nuovo CEO di EuroLeague. Il numero 1 dello Zalgiris è stato eletto all’unanimità dal Board di EuroLega. Il presidente resta invece Dejan Bodiroga.

Dejan Bodiroga extended as Euroleague Basketball President, Paulius Motiejunas named new acting CEO.



“All 13 shareholders unanimously appointed Motiejunas and Bodiroga.

Euroleague Basketball announced on June 15 that Dejan Bodiroga will remain as Euroleague Basketball President while Paulius Motiejunas will be the new acting Chief Executive Officer for the 2023-24 season.

Dejan Bodiroga, who was appointed Euroleague Basketball President on September 14, 2022, will continue to focus on increasing the quality of the competition for clubs, players, fans, partners and all EB stakeholder while playing a key role in strengthening relationships with the wider basketball community, including the EuroLeague Players Association, the EuroLeague Head Coaches Board, the Union of Euroleague Basketball Officials, FIBA, domestic leagues and other basketball-related institutions.

Motiejunas, 42, was unanimously appointed by Euroleague Basketball shareholders and will replace Marshall Glickman, who was acting CEO during the 2022-23 season.

Motiejunas has extensive experience within the Euroleague Basketball ecosystem, having spent most of his career to date in various capacities with Euroleague Basketball shareholder Zalgiris Kaunas. He started with Zalgiris in 2007 as the director of communications, later became general manager, and has been the club president and owner since 2013. He is also the director of Zalgirio Arena.

Under Motiejunas’s management, Zalgiris has experienced some of its most successful moments on the court by qualifying multiple times to the EuroLeague Playoffs and reaching the Final Four for the first time this century in 2018. Zalgiris has thrived by developing some of Lithuania’s top young prospects and combining them with a mix of the country’s best and most experienced players and foreign talents looking to take their careers to the next level.

Off the court, too, Motiejunas brought the club to a new level, positioning Zalgiris among the EuroLeague leaders in ticket sales and revenue growth while boasting a legendary game-day experience at one of the finest arenas on the continent.

Paulius was recognized by his peers with the EuroLeague Executive of the Year award over two consecutive seasons, 2017-18 and 2018-19.”