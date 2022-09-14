EuroLega pronta a una nuova era: Dejan Bodiroga nuovo presidente, Jordi Bertomeu lascia dopo 22 anni

EuroLega annuncia un cambio rivoluzionario.

Era nell’aria, ma ora è ufficiale. Dejan Bodiroga è il nuovo presidente di EuroLeague Basketball. Marshall Glickman, storico collaboratore di EuroLeague, sarà l’acting CEO.

Dopo 22 anni, lascia il posto Jordi Bertomeu.

Qui il comunicato ufficiale di EuroLeague Basketball:

“Euroleague Basketball (EB) announced changes to its senior management on Wednesday, September 14, with a new President and a new CEO appointed by its shareholders.

EuroLeague icon Dejan Bodiroga, who won three EuroLeague titles and multiple individual awards during a legendary playing career, has been named President of Euroleague Basketball, and will also fulfill the role of Director. Bodiroga is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in European basketball history.

Bodiroga brings his deep knowledge and experience into his new role and will focus on increasing the quality of the competition for clubs, players, fans, partners, and all EB stakeholders. His extensive international network provides the foundation for a new strategy focused on improving EB’s institutional relationships within the global basketball community, including the EuroLeague Players Association, the EuroLeague Head Coaches Board, the Union of Euroleague Basketball Officials, FIBA, domestic leagues, and other basketball-related institutions.

Following his playing career, Bodiroga served as Vice-President of the Serbian Basketball Federation between 2011 and 2015 and subsequently as President of the Competition Commission of FIBA Europe.

“We are entering a new era for EuroLeague,” Bodiroga said. “The past 20 years have seen Europe’s premier basketball competition establish itself as a powerhouse in global sports. I’d like to thank Jordi Bertomeu and his team for their vision and hard work and look forward to continuing to build and expand the impact of EuroLeague and EuroCup.”

Marshall Glickman, G2 Strategic’s CEO and a long-time advisor to Euroleague Basketball, has been named the Acting CEO of EB, Director of its affiliated companies, and Special Advisor to Euroleague Properties. Additionally, he will have a seat on the board of Euroleague Ventures, the league’s joint venture with IMG Media. Glickman will serve a transitional role and will assist Euroleague Basketball’s shareholders in recruiting a permanent CEO.

Glickman’s focus will be on the business side, working closely with IMG to optimize the value of the league and the clubs’ collective commercial assets, expand its fan base, integrate European basketball into popular culture across the globe and, ultimately, expand into more key markets.

“Euroleague Basketball is like family to me,” said Glickman. “I have always believed that the top pan-European basketball league has tremendous potential, particularly its appeal to the digital native generations. I am thrilled to help our friends at the league office and the best clubs in Europe transition to new leadership. I am grateful to EuroLeague’s founder, Jordi Bertomeu, for his leadership, friendship, and support, helping me adapt to European cultures and sporting traditions, and look forward to his counsel and wisdom going forward.”

Glickman has an extensive career in the sports industry, including being the President of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and Oregon Arena Corporation, Broadcasting Coordinator for the National Basketball Association, Director of Media Sales for NBA Properties, and Chairman & CEO of Portland Family Entertainment. Glickman has a profound knowledge of the European sports ecosystem, as G2 Strategic has been a business advisor to Euroleague Basketball for 20 years. G2 Strategic’s European client portfolio has included LaLiga Santander (Spain), Ligue de Football Professionnel (France), French Tennis Federation, FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyonnais, Stade Rochelle, Stade Français, CSKA Moscow, Association of Tennis Professionals, Tennis Canada, as well as several European sports clubs (PSG, Olympique Lyonnais, CSKA) and tennis tournaments.

Glickman has also played a leading role in the development of several planned or built arenas and stadiums, including Moda Center (Portland, Oregon), Providence Park (Portland, Oregon), Moscow Sports & Entertainment Center, American Airlines Arena (Miami, Florida), Roland-Garros (Paris), and a new arena in Villeurbanne, France.

Glickman has served on several boards in his hometowns of Portland, Oregon, and Bend, Oregon, and has produced live jazz shows for several years.

Jordi Bertomeu, 22 years at the forefront of EB

Glickman and Bodiroga will take over from CEO Jordi Bertomeu, who had been in the role for 22 years.

Bertomeu was one of Euroleague Basketball’s founders in 2000 and has led it since then throughout its continuous growth. Under his management, the EuroLeague rapidly became the most recognized basketball competition outside of North America, gaining a worldwide audience for both the intensity of the competition and its role in forging breakthrough talents. Bertomeu was at the center of decisions on competition structure and rule changes that consistently heightened the dramatic effect of the EuroLeague to make every game count more than any other league of its kind.

Euroleague Basketball broke new ground again in 2016 by creating the first true international European league among major European team sports in a joint venture with media and entertainment giant IMG. As a result, EuroLeague’s popularity and commercial performance have experienced significant increases in television viewership, social media engagement and global recognition.

The Euroleague Commercial Assets shareholders would like to thank Bertomeu for his unmatched dedication over 22 years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”