[EXCLUSIVE] Johnathan Motley: “I love Fenerbahçe and Coach Itoudis. In EuroLeague each possession is crucial, a lot of intensity”

Exclusive interview with Johnathan Motley of Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul. In his first EuroLeague experience, Motley is one of the best Center in the competition averaging 14.5, 5.6 rebounds and 16.8 PIR. We talked about Fenerbahçe, Istanbul, the fans, the difference between NBA and EuroLeague and many more.

First of all. How are you?

“Yes, I’m good. It wasn’t really a big injury.. just a small left calf injury.”

What was your first impact with Fenerbahçe? Fans, environment…

“It was great! I love Istanbul, the team, the fans and all my teammates. I think that is part of the reason we’re so good, because we have a great relationship off the pitch.”

And with Coach Itoudis?

“I love Coach Itoudis, it’s a great coach. It’s tough but he also allows you to be yourself and I really appreciate it. There aren’t a lot of coaches out there that have this type of success and allow you to be yourself.”

How would you rate this first half of the season?

“Pretty good. I feel like we have a good team. Last weeks, we had some defeats and problems due to some injuries, but now all the guys are coming back. We have to keep positive mindset, win or lose it’s often based on injuries, we just keep to stay healthy.”

Talking about your teammates, who surprise you the most? And with who you have the best relationship off the pitch?

“I think nobody surprised me.. we were together since preseason and I see the guys.. I also know them from previous year where they played because I watched a lot of European basketball. We have strength, witness and a good fit.. we’re good. If I had to say you a name, Carsen Edwards. I know him from Houston, from a long time.”

You played in the NBA, now you’re a great player in Europe. What kind of differences and/or similarities do you see between the two types of basketball? There is always someone who takes sides on one side or the other.

“There’s a lot of differences. One, is of course the 3 seconds, you can stay in the paint in EuroLeague and not in the NBA, it’s a huge difference. Another important difference is when the ball rows around the rim and you can push the ball out. Those two are very crucial factors that can affect the game. Also in Europe, each possession is crucial.. a lot of intensity. In the NBA you have a lot of possessions… EuroLeague has a more singular value of each possession than the NBA.”

Many players had a similar course to yours. In the NBA, not with too much space, then in Europe and again protagonists with NBA sirens. Would you like to return to the NBA?

“I enjoy EuroLeague and I live in the present. I’m happy with Fenerbahce and I hope to stay here as long as possible. You know, it’s different when you get the chance to play and is way better then stay on bench. My mind is focus on right now.”

About your experience in the NBA. Do you remember that with pleasure or with regret? What are your feelings about that period of your career?

“NBA is tough and so competitive. A lot of guys coming from everywhere to play. To me, I think it’s not about how good you are individually… you have to be a role in the team. There are several roles in a team, shot-blocker, 3 point-shooters.. 3/D guys. It’s just different.. whatever the team wants to see you at, you have to be… and it’s why the NBA is so competitive.”

When you left the NBA, you went to Korea. Why this choice?

“I went there for 3 months. I was just cut by the Phoenix Suns in the NBA in the middle of season and I didn’t want to sit down for the rest of the year. And honestly, money was good. I just want to play basketball.”

EuroLeague opponents. Who impressed you the most?

“Sasha Vezenkov of Olympiacos Piraeus. He impressed me a lot when we played against, he’s playing very well.”

Looking at today’s basketball, compared to that of years ago, run much more, shoot from 3 points, but physique and power under the basket remain fundamental. Do you see yourself in any player from the past or did you take inspiration from someone?

“My favorite player was Dwight Howard, in particular when he was playing with Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. I like the way he dominated the game, dunking the basketball, blocking shots and how he used the post. He was my favorite player. Now? Kevin Durant. A big guy who can shot the ball, dribble… always try to put something different in his game. I always want to take inspiration from them and improve my game to try to win as many games as possible.”

One difference I wanted to ask you about the fans. What do you think of this “hot” fans? Ulker Arena is one of the loudest, but not only them in the EuroLeague. As an American, do you prefer this environment or the more “comfortable” NBA crowd?

“I love it! They give me a lot of energy and motivation. I really like this kind of fans in Europe.”