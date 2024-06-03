[EXCLUSIVE] Milija Vojinovic, ABA League Sports Director: “Conditions for basketball in Dubai are fantastic. Partizan and Crvena Zvezda deserve to be in the next EuroLeague”

Exclusive interview with Milija Vojinovic, ABA League Sports Director. A lot of topics, in particular the joining of Dubai and the role of Partizan Belgrade and Crvena Zvezda.

From referee to manager. Why this step and it was the right decision?

“I have sensed that the right time has arrived to call it quits when it comes to officiating. An opportunity opened to become the Sports Director of the AdmiralBet ABA League at that point and I accepted the challenge, since this is what I have seen myself at as the next step in my career. It is a challenging and tough job, but I don’t regret my decision at all. As a referee, I had to enforce the rules on the court and now my role is similar, since I have to do it from my office. The difference is that now I have more time to do it and to do it right, while on the court you have to decide in a matter of a second.”

ABA Liga is an increasingly important competition year after year. Are you satisfied with the quality of the competition?

“In the just finished season, there have been competitions like AdmiralBet ABA League, NLB ABA League 2, ABA Super Cup and U19 ABA League Championship under our umbrella. Our goal is to create an environment for the development of new clubs, players and progress of basketball, while keeping the quality high. This is a challenging task. We currently have two Turkish Airlines EuroLeague teams, two BKT EuroLeague teams, and one in the Basketball Champions League, while some others also participated in the Qualifying Rounds. It is quite evident, that the quality has been growing and this can be seen through the historic high attendance (4% growth compared to a season before). Also, the TV ratings, the statistics of our website and social media confirm the higher interest for the ABA League basketball. As far as our growth is concerned, AdmiralBet ABA League will be expanded to 16 teams next season. Things can get better and better with each new season and we are doing our best in order to raise the quality of our competition.”

Dubai, an important and key topic for European basketball. From next season he will make his debut in the ABA Ligawith a clear EuroLeague objective. How did the negotiation to join ABA come and how do you consider their project?

“Since the very beginning, our clubs have recognized the sports-business vision in Dubai, which is an ideal project of the kind. It is expected, that Dubai would raise the quality of the AdmiralBetABA League, since it is a club with the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague ambitions. On the other side, it brings an opportunity for the clubs and the league to enter a new and exclusive market, that promises new space for profit in the field of marketing. Dubai is not the first club ever to join our competition, coming from a different region, since there has been Maccabi in the past as well. However, it is a unique project. The negotiations with Dubai were smooth, given the large desire and interest both on the side of Dubai and our shareholder clubs. A thing that is very positive in the entire story is that there are plenty of regular flights to Dubai from our region, with several of them flying more times daily. The basketball hall and all other conditions for basketball in Dubai are fantastic and of course we expect it to bring plenty of positive things to the AdmiralBet ABA League. Amongst others there is a growth of the competition to 16 teams, which means four additional rounds and 58 additional games. It also represents a huge step towards the big goal of the ABA League j.t.d. – a business model, that brings a profit to its shareholders.

Partizan Belgrade and Crvena Zvezda are two fundamental and indispensable teams. What is your relationship with them and how much are important for European basketball.

“A task of the Sports Director is to have an excellent cooperation and daily communication with each and every club. Of course Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet and Partizan Mozzart Bet are important members of the AdmiralBet ABA League, just as any other club. This is a region, where basketball is more than just a game, it has always been the cradle of European basketball. A lot of great players have developed within our region, our clubs have always been developing them and it is the tradition. For instance, perhaps two best players in the entire world today, Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić, used to develop their skills playing for our clubs. AdmiralBet ABA League has always had plenty of excellent clubs, throughout the history and today. It is true that today Zvezda and Partizan are EuroLeague members, but there are other clubs, that used to do it before and still have the highest ambitions.

Will they be both in EuroLeague in the next seasons for you? The impact had on and off the pitch was impressive, even with the fans and social media, with videos also on American fan channels.

“Both Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet and Partizan Mozzart Bet have definitely deserved to be a part of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague next season. There is no need to stress additionally their significance for the elite European competition, given their history, full arenas, high TV ratings, the quality of their teams, and everything else. I am sure that people in the EuroLeague look at it this way as well. I am convinced that this is why they will remain members of the competition. For us the participation of all of our teams in the European competitions is important. We also had two teams playing in the EuroCup. We and our teams deserve an ever better status in the European competition, we are doing everything we can for the teams to keep their spots and at the same time, are showing on the court everyday through the development of players, team budgets, results, to build an even better ecosystem for the growth of basketball, which in my opinion is a big plus also for the EuroLeague.

In past years there have often been accidents, with referees unfortunately being protagonists. Have you seen the situation improved in recent years?

“AdmiralBet ABA League is one of the strongest competitions in Europe and has the best referees in Europe. Every season we make a step forward in this sense, but this is a process. Emotions in our region are strong, the rivalries are great. There have been some things, that we for sure do not want, but it is important for us to move forward. We are on a path, that is clearly seen. There are fewer and fewer unwanted accidents and the quality keeps growing. The organization is trying its best to improve the situation even further. However, we are satisfied that things got better than before, but there is still a lot of work for us ahead and a lot of potential to improve and to reach our goal – for the AdmiralBet ABA League to reach the level of the league, which represents its foundation – the First Federal Yugoslav League, which used to be the strongest club competition in Europe.“

Mega Basket, a very important team for the ABA League. Many talents have passed there including Nikola Jokic and Vasilije Micic..

As I have said before, every club in the AdmiralBet ABA League is important and all of them contribute something to our competition. Each of them brings quality and a special platform for the development of players. Mega MIS is doing a great job. There have been plenty of players that have departed to the NBA from Mega MIS after each season, besides previously mentioned Jokić and Micić. This season, the tradition will go on for sure. However, Mega is not the only team with such accomplishments, as there are other teams, that have also developed many players for the NBA and it is quite a tradition for the AdmiralBet ABA League to develop the best players in the world. We would probably need a special interview, devoted only to the players that have developed within the region and afterwards moved to NBA and the strongest teams in Europe, to properly cover the topic.”

Last question. As a former referee, how do you see referees in the EuroLeague and ABA League now? Is there often disrespect towards them?

“As previously mentioned, AdmiralBet ABA League is proud of the quality of its referees, which is also confirmed by the fact that no less than three of our officials used to officiate at the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four Tournament this season. For a long period of time, our referees have been officiating the most important club games in Europe. Of course, they are also humans and they do make mistakes from time to time, but they do their job the best they can. As far as the errors are concerned, the public needs to recognize the difference between a accidental mistake and intention, which does not exist. We have a lot of trust in our referees and I am convinced that the trend of the quality of officiating will raise to an even higher level, even though it is already the on the highest level in Europe right now.”