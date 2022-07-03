Goran Dragic ha scelto: firma con i Chicago Bulls

By
Matteo Andreani
-
0
Goran Dragic veste per l'ultima volta la maglia slovena davanti al pubblico amico (fonte: KZS)

Goran Dragic ha scelto di continuare la sua carriera NBA con i Chicago Bulls.

Annuale da 2,9 milioni per il playmaker sloveno.